Jasprit Bumrah recalls first auction in 2013 with wife Sanjana Ganesan, MI pacer tells story about unique celebration

Jasprit Bumrah rolled back years to his Indian Premier League (IPL) first auction day when Mumbai Indians acquired the then 20-year-old for ₹1.2 crore. Having missed the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a back injury, the world no.1 pacer in Tests is gearing up for another gruelling season of IPL which starts on March 22.

One of the finds for Mumbai Indians over the years, Jasprit Bumrah's career graph has grown higher with every single year. Although he had to injury setbacks for quite a few times in his career, but every time the right-arm pacer came back, he returned with a bang.

Advertisement

With just 12 days remaining for the 18th edition of the IPL, Jasprit Bumarh was caught in an awkward moment when his wife Sanjana Ganesan showed him the auction clip from 2013. Set at a base price of ₹20 lakh, Jasprit Bumrah was bought for a whopping ₹1.3 crore.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah meets Virat Kohli & Co in Dubai ahead of IND vs PAK CT clash

Advertisement

Asked about where were he during the auction, Jasprit Bumrah said, I was at home and this was the first time uncapped players were being auctioned. And as soon as my name came up, I did not expect this price. But at that time, trying to make a living in cricket, so this really helped.

Jasprit Bumrah's IPL debut Jasprit Bumrah made his IPL debut against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2013 in an away game and impressed with his length and accuracy. Virat Kohli was his maiden IPL wicket. He also took the wickets of Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair to finish the game with 3/32 in his four overs.

The visual also showed Jasprit Bumrah's animated celebration after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli. When asked about the celebration of a 20-year-old kid which he doesn't replicate anymore, the 31-year-old said," That boy is older, that boy is a father now and that boy is mature."

Advertisement

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah gets on ‘rebuilding’ mode after Champions Trophy 2025 heartbreak

The Mumbai Indians pacer was quick to point out that the celebration was maybe a result of relief and excitement at that young age. "I don't know why and how all of this came out, but maybe relief and excitement at that time," he added.