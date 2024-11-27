Jasprit Bumrah reclaims top spot in ICC Rankings for bowlers after Perth heroics during IND vs AUS first Test

Jasprit Bumrah took eight wickets, including a fifer, in the first Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth.

Koushik Paul
Updated27 Nov 2024, 04:03 PM IST
India's captain Jasprit Bumrah poses for a picture with the Player of the Match medal after the team's victory against Australia in first Test in Perth.
India’s captain Jasprit Bumrah poses for a picture with the Player of the Match medal after the team’s victory against Australia in first Test in Perth.(BCCI- X)

Jasprit Bumrah's eight wickets against Australia in the first Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) saw the India pacer reclaim the top spot in the latest ICC Rankings, revealed on Wednesday. While Bumrah's five-wicket haul in the first innings helped India gain the upper hand against Australia, his three wickets in the second essay played a crucial role in the visitor's 295-run win in Perth.

Bumrah's 8/72 against Australia pulled him from No.3 spot to the top with a career-best 883 rankings points. Bumrah's teammate Mohammed Siraj also gained after his five wickets. Siraj gained three places to 25th.

Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal sheds light on KL Rahul’s role after 161 run knock against AUS

In the batter's rankings, India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli too gained places after their hundreds against Australia. Following his maiden Test century Down Under, Jaiswal jumped to the second spot, just behind England's Joe Root.

Kohli, who returned to form in red-ball cricket on Australian soil, improved nine spots to 13th. It was also Kohli's 30th Test century. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant remained static on his sixth spot.

Also Read | Virat Kohli’s special praise for Anushka Sharma after 30th Test century | Watch

Among the all-rounders, Indian spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed the top two positions in Test rankings, despite not featuring in the first Test in Perth against Australia.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsJasprit Bumrah reclaims top spot in ICC Rankings for bowlers after Perth heroics during IND vs AUS first Test

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    523.80
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    86.05 (19.66%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    307.25
    03:57 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    9.45 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.95
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    1.95 (1.42%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,199.75
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    70.95 (6.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Laurus Labs share price

    544.30
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -1.95 (-0.36%)

    Federal Bank share price

    212.50
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -1.05 (-0.49%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,190.25
    03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -7.1 (-0.59%)

    Wipro share price

    582.70
    03:56 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -6.35 (-1.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Prestige Estates Projects share price

    1,630.55
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -75.15 (-4.41%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,580.05
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -63.95 (-3.89%)

    EPL share price

    264.90
    03:47 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -8.75 (-3.2%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    645.35
    03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -19.25 (-2.9%)
    More from Top Losers

    Engineers India share price

    201.45
    03:55 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    17.45 (9.48%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    478.45
    03:40 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    38.7 (8.8%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    314.90
    03:57 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    24.55 (8.46%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    1,118.20
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    85.95 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-1,310.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-1,310.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-1,310.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-1,310.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.