Jasprit Bumrah reclaims top spot in ICC Rankings for bowlers after Perth heroics during IND vs AUS first Test

Jasprit Bumrah's eight wickets against Australia in the first Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) saw the India pacer reclaim the top spot in the latest ICC Rankings, revealed on Wednesday. While Bumrah's five-wicket haul in the first innings helped India gain the upper hand against Australia, his three wickets in the second essay played a crucial role in the visitor's 295-run win in Perth.

Bumrah's 8/72 against Australia pulled him from No.3 spot to the top with a career-best 883 rankings points. Bumrah's teammate Mohammed Siraj also gained after his five wickets. Siraj gained three places to 25th.

In the batter's rankings, India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli too gained places after their hundreds against Australia. Following his maiden Test century Down Under, Jaiswal jumped to the second spot, just behind England's Joe Root.

Kohli, who returned to form in red-ball cricket on Australian soil, improved nine spots to 13th. It was also Kohli's 30th Test century. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant remained static on his sixth spot.