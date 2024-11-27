Jasprit Bumrah reclaims top spot in ICC Rankings for bowlers after Perth heroics during IND vs AUS first Test

Jasprit Bumrah took eight wickets, including a fifer, in the first Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth.

Koushik Paul
Updated27 Nov 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Advertisement
India’s captain Jasprit Bumrah poses for a picture with the Player of the Match medal after the team’s victory against Australia in first Test in Perth.(BCCI- X)

Jasprit Bumrah's eight wickets against Australia in the first Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) saw the India pacer reclaim the top spot in the latest ICC Rankings, revealed on Wednesday. While Bumrah's five-wicket haul in the first innings helped India gain the upper hand against Australia, his three wickets in the second essay played a crucial role in the visitor's 295-run win in Perth.

Bumrah's 8/72 against Australia pulled him from No.3 spot to the top with a career-best 883 rankings points. Bumrah's teammate Mohammed Siraj also gained after his five wickets. Siraj gained three places to 25th.

Advertisement
Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal sheds light on KL Rahul’s role after 161 run knock against AUS

In the batter's rankings, India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli too gained places after their hundreds against Australia. Following his maiden Test century Down Under, Jaiswal jumped to the second spot, just behind England's Joe Root.

Kohli, who returned to form in red-ball cricket on Australian soil, improved nine spots to 13th. It was also Kohli's 30th Test century. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant remained static on his sixth spot.

Also Read | Virat Kohli’s special praise for Anushka Sharma after 30th Test century | Watch

Among the all-rounders, Indian spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed the top two positions in Test rankings, despite not featuring in the first Test in Perth against Australia.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsJasprit Bumrah reclaims top spot in ICC Rankings for bowlers after Perth heroics during IND vs AUS first Test
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts