Jasprit Bumrah ‘returns the favour’ to Haris Rauf with dipping-flight celebration; watch viral video during IND vs PAK

Jasprit Bumrah gave Haris Rauf his own medicine with a dipping flight gesture after the latter was clean bowled off the bowling of the Indian pacer during the high-voltage final of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday. The incident took place on the fifth ball of the 18th over when Rauf failed to contain Bumrah's toe-crushing yorker only to see his stumps shattered. The Indian pacer the came out with a dipping flight gesture with a smile on his face.

The reference of Bumrah's celebration came from Rauf, who had mocked the Indian fans in their previous encounter on September 21 during a Super 4 stage clash. Several videos on social media caught Rauf gesturing a plane crashing with his hand, alluding the recent military conflict between the countries a few months.

Rauf went back for six runs. For the unknown, the Rauf was fined 30 percent of his match fees by the International Cricket Council (ICC) following a complain by the BCCI. He also had an altercation with Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma on the September 21 clash.

Kuldeep Yadav spuns web around Pakistan A majestic Kuldeep Yadav, in the company of a wily Varun Chakravarthy and a parsimonious Axar Patel, literally ran through an inept Pakistan batting line-up as India bowled out the arch-rivals for a below par 146 for 19.1 overs in a highly-volatile summit clash.

Hamstrung by Hardik Pandya's absence and pushed back briefly due to a solid opening stand of 84 between Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46), the Indian spin troika of Kuldeep (4/30), Axar Patel (2/26) and Chakravarthy (2/30) literally choked the opposition.