Jasprit Bumrah ‘returns the favour’ to Haris Rauf with dipping-flight celebration; watch viral video during IND vs PAK

Jasprit Bumrah gave Haris Rauf his own medicine with a dipping flight gesture after the latter was clean bowled off the bowling of the Indian pacer during the high-voltage final of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday. The incident took place on the fifth ball of the 18th over when Rauf failed to contain Bumrah's toe-crushing yorker only to see his stumps shattered. The Indian pacer the came out with a dipping flight gesture with a smile on his face.

The reference of Bumrah's celebration came from Rauf, who had mocked the Indian fans in their previous encounter on September 21 during a Super 4 stage clash. Several videos on social media caught Rauf gesturing a plane crashing with his hand, alluding the recent military conflict between the countries a few months.

Rauf went back for six runs. For the unknown, the Rauf was fined 30 percent of his match fees by the International Cricket Council (ICC) following a complain by the BCCI. He also had an altercation with Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma on the September 21 clash.

Kuldeep Yadav spuns web around Pakistan A majestic Kuldeep Yadav, in the company of a wily Varun Chakravarthy and a parsimonious Axar Patel, literally ran through an inept Pakistan batting line-up as India bowled out the arch-rivals for a below par 146 for 19.1 overs in a highly-volatile summit clash.

Hamstrung by Hardik Pandya's absence and pushed back briefly due to a solid opening stand of 84 between Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46), the Indian spin troika of Kuldeep (4/30), Axar Patel (2/26) and Chakravarthy (2/30) literally choked the opposition.

From 113/1 at one stage when Fakhar and Saim Ayub were batting, wickets fell like nine pins once Kuldeep got rid of the latter. India got the remaining nine wickets for 33 runs to take the upper-hand halfway into the final. Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) took two wickets.