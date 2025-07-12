Jasprit Bumrah reveals why he didn't celebrate after historic fifer at Lords: ‘I'm not 21 anymore’

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was at the height of his abilities during Day 2 of the Lords test match as he made his way into the stadium's historic leaderboard by taking five wickets in the first innings. However, more than Bumrah's bowling, his muted reaction after the achieving the milestone garnered a lot of attention with social media users wondering why the Indian pacer wasn't interesting in celebrating after his fifer.

Notably, Bumrah took three early wickets on Day 2 of the match as he first dismissed England skipper Ben Stokes with a peach of a delivery, followed by Joe Root and later on Chris Woakes, taking England from 251/4 at the start of the day to 271/7.

Bumrah eventually completed his fifer with the wicket of Jofra Archer, marking his 15th such event in Test cricket. The pacer also went past Kapil Dev's record for most overseas five wicket hauls by an Indian bowler.

Notably, Bumrah was so disinterested in celebrating the five wicket haul that Mohammed Siraj had to step in and raise the pacer's hand with the Dukes ball in it to show his appreciation for the applause from the crowd.

In the end Bumrah finished with figures of 5/72 as England were bowled out for 387 in the first innings, thanks to late fifties from Jamie Smith (51) and Brydon Carse (56). It was also Bumrah's second five-wicket haul in the ongoing series after having taken 5/83 in Leeds.

Jasprit Bumrah reveals why he didn't celebrate after five wicket haul: Speaking after the end of day's play, Bumrah was asked why he didn't celebrate the milestone to which the Indian pacer replied, “The reality is that I was tired. There was no happiness factor. I bowled for a long time on the field, and sometimes I get tired,” Bumrah said.