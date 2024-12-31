Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are likely to miss the upcoming home ODI series against India in February which is a tune-up tournament before the Champions Trophy 2025. The trio are currently a part of the Indian team Down Under, playing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. India are trailing the series 1-2 after four Tests with a match to go in Sydney.

Following the completion of BGT 2024-25, India will host England in five T20Is and three ODIs in January-February before the Men in Blue takes the flight to Dubai to play in the Champions Trophy.

Also Read | CT 2025: Ind vs Pak match to take place in Dubai on 23 February

Based on a Sportstak report, Bumrah will be given rest in the ODI series against England due to his workload management. As far as Rohit and Kohli are concerned, the duo will be on leave, thus putting a question mark on their availability for the mega event.

The India vs England T20I series starts on January 22 with the final game of the series to be played on February 2. The ODI series starts on February 6 and ends on February 12.

Also Read | Champions Trophy 2025: UAE confirmed for India vs Pakistan matches

Based on a Sportstak report, Bumrah will be given rest in the ODI series against England due to his workload management. As far as Rohit and Kohli are concerned, the duo will be on leave, thus putting a question mark on their availability for the mega event.

The India vs England T20I series starts on January 22 with the final game of the series to be played on February 2. The ODI series starts on February 6 and ends on February 12.

|#+|

India's Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule With a eight-day gap after the England series, the Indian players will fly to Dubai for Champions Trophy 2025. India have been put alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in Group A. Group B consists of Australia, England, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Matches Date Venue India vs Bangladesh February 20 Dubai India vs Pakistan February 23 Dubai India vs New Zealand March 2 Dubai