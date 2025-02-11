Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025, Harshit Rana named replacement; Varun Chakaravarthy added too

Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to a lower back injury, the BCCI announced on Tuesday. Harshit Rana, who made his ODI debut in the ongoing series against England, has been named as replacement for Jasprit Bumrah.

Meanwhile, Varun Chakaravarthy, who was added to the India squad for the ODI series against England, was also named for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad. The Tamil Nadu spinner came into the ODI setup following a tremendous show against England in the T20Is.

Varun Chakaravarthy replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal who was initially named in the provisional squad. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube have been kept as standbys and will travel to Dubai as and when they are required, maybe in case of an injury.

Following his injury in Sydney, Jasprit Bumrah underwent two rounds of scans, the latest of which took place in the first week of February. Although the latest medical report revealed nothing major, it was learnt that Jasprit Bumrah is not fully fit to return to bowling.

Mwanwhile, this is the second major ICC tournament that Jasprit Bumrah missed due to back injury. Earlier, he had missed the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia due to the same.

Harshit Rana, who got his maiden India captain in Australia, has also made his white-ball debuts against England. He played the first two ODIs against England, picking up five wickets. Varun Chakaravarthy also made his ODI debut against England in Cuttack.

India’s updated squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

