Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ODI series against Sri Lanka, not recovered full from back injury
Days after his return for the ODI series against Sri Lanka was announced, the BCCI support team and medical staff on Monday decided to delay the return of Jasprit Bumrah who has still not recovered completely from the back injury.
The decision to delay his return came while keeping in mind the all-important Border Gavaskar Trophy.
"Bumrah hasn't traveled with the team to Guwahati. He still needs some more time to get back to full fitness as he will be needed during the Australia Test series," a senior BCCI source told news agency PTI on conditions of anonymity.
From January 18, the Indian team will also play an ODI series against New Zealand and the prospects of Bumrah playing in that series are still not clear. Jasprit Bumrah has played no domestic games after injury and team management has a rule regarding participating in domestic games before making an international comeback after injury.
"The committee under MSK Prasad and earlier team management had made a rule that a player in order to return from injury must play at least one or if possible two domestic games before being termed ready for an international comeback," a former office bearer recalled.
On Tuesday, the Secretary of the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) Jay Shah announced Bumrah's return for the ODI series against the Sri Lankan team which is touring India for a T20 and ODI series.
Bumrah suffered from a back injury after the England tour last year and the team has suffered badly due to the absence of the star bowler. Jasprit Bumrah has missed the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup due to this injury and in both tournaments, the bowling line-up of the team couldn't hold it well.
