Jasprit Bumrah’s advice: Akash Deep praises India’s master pacer after batting heroics in Gabba Test | BGT 2024

India’s fast bowler Akash Deep became a hero in the 3rd Test match at the Gabba. However, it was not for his bowling skills but for batting heroics in the rain-affected India vs Australia cricket encounter.

With India on the brink of a follow-on, Akash Deepand Jasprit Bumrah delivered a crucial last-wicket partnership that helped the team secure a draw and maintain the series scoreline at 1-1.

Also Read | Konstas issues wake up call for Indian bowlers before Melbourne Test, says THIS

India were struggling at 213/9 when Akash Deep came out to bat at No. 11. Displaying remarkable composure, he scored a vital 31 runs off 44 balls, adding 47 runs with Bumrah for the final wicket.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Akash Deep revealed that his primary focus was survival rather than avoiding the follow-on. He explained that as a lower-order batter, his aim was to contribute as much as possible to the team’s total.

“My mindset is just to contribute. I wasn't looking to save the follow-on that day; I was just looking not to get out. My mindset was this: God willing, we were able to save the follow-on,” the 28-year-old pacer said.

Advertisement

Celebrations erupted in the dressing room the moment India reached safety, with Akash hitting a four off Pat Cummins over gully. Senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Head Coach and Gautam Gambhir were seen high-fiving each other in joy.

Jasprit Bumrah’s advice to Akash Deep Akash Deep also praised Jasprit Bumrah, calling him an excellent guide for younger bowlers. He mentioned how Bumrah provided valuable advice about maintaining discipline and sticking to his game plan, even in challenging Australian conditions.

Advertisement