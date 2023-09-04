Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan were blessed with a baby boy on Monday morning. The couple said that they were ‘over the moon’ and could not wait for everything that this new chapter of their lives brings.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bumrah and Ganesan put out a joint statement on the birth of their first child. “Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it."

LiveMint earlier reported that ahead of India's second match of the Asia Cup, Bumrah had to leave for Mumbai owing to ‘personal reasons’. Bumrah is expected to rejoin the Indian contingent before the start of the Super Four stage of the tournament from September 6. Meanwhile, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami who missed out on the first game in favour of Bumrah is likely to take his place in the all-important match against Nepal today.

Bumrah had recently come back from a more than 10-month-long injury and led the Indian side against Ireland. The Indian team led by Bumrah managed to defeat the Irish side convincingly while the star pacer also took four wickets in the two encounters.

Meanwhile, India will need to defeat Nepal in their group stage clash in Kandy today in order to qualify for the Super Four stage of the tournament. Pakistan have already qualified for the Super Four Stage after defeating Nepal by 238 runs in their first game while their second game against India was washed out.