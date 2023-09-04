Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan become parents to a baby boy, say 'can't wait for everything this...'1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 11:01 AM IST
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan welcome baby boy, say they are 'over the moon'.
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan were blessed with a baby boy on Monday morning. The couple said that they were ‘over the moon’ and could not wait for everything that this new chapter of their lives brings.
