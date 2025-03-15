Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Avesh Khan and more – 5 Indian players battling injuries ahead of IPL 2025

While India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah's injury has been the talk of the town these days, other Indian players are also racing against time to get fit before the start of IPL season 18. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson, Lucknow pacers Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan are some of the names who are trying to get back to full fitness before the start of the IPL.

5 players looking to get fit before IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah: Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since the Border Gavaskar Trophy due to a stress injury in his back. The pacer is said to be under the personal supervision of outgoing BCCI head of sports science Nitin Patel.

Advertisement

Bumrah is expected to be cleared by the end of this month but there is no exact return date for the MI pacer. Mumbai Indians will play three IPL matches this month and it is likely that Bumrah could join the team for their home match on 31 March, although he could join the team camp even earlier.

Sanju Samson: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson suffered an injury to his right index finger during the T20I series in England and underwent surgery. The Kerala-based player is expected to be cleared by the NCA soon.

The Royals will play their first IPL match of the year against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23. According to reports, Sanju may be cleared by the NCA after some more full or

Advertisement

LSG pace trio: Lucknow Super Giants' three pacers Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan are all awaiting clearance from the NCA. While Mayank - the 155.8kmph sensation who rocked the IPL - is suffering from back strain and has been out since October 2024, Avesh is reportedly undergoing treatment for knee cartilage.

The reports suggest that there is no clarity on the injury of Mohsin Khan, who last played a domestic match on 31 December and that too for just 5.5 overs.