The Indian cricket team faced multiple injuries over the past year and due to this key players like Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul remained out of the squad for most of the time. Also, the accident of Risabh Pant created a void in the wicketkeeping side, but what most hurt was the injury of ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah last appeared for the Indian side in a T20I series against Australia in September 2022. The premier pacer, struggling with a back injury, has been missing since then. In March, Bumrah underwent back surgery and continues to undergo a recovery process at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. ALSO READ: T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah out of the team due to injury. Details here Now the reports are arriving that the arrival of India's most celebrated pacer is not far away. According to a report by Indian Express, it is highly anticipated that Bumrah may return to Team India in its three-match T20I series in Ireland, which will be taking place in August. The report added that Bumrah is bowling close to 8-10 overs-a-day, and is bowling full-throttle in the nets. Despite still being under treatment, Bumrah didn't show any discomfort during the net sessions and is mulling play in practice matches at the NCA. A video of Bumrah practicing in the nets has surfaced, where he is bowling in the nets without any visible discomfort. Here's the video:

The pacer, who last played a Test for India against England in July last year, may be all fit for the upcoming World Cup 2023. India won the first test against West Indies, but bowling coach Paras Mhambrey conceded that the bowling attack misses the presence of Bumrah.

"Injuries and workload of bowlers is a big concern. If you look at the last one-and-a-half years, Bumrah is a player who we have missed a lot. We have not decided who is going to play white ball and who red ball but eventually we have to give breaks to our bowlers," Hindustan Times quoted Mhambrey as saying.

Apart from this, another pacer Prasidh Krishna -- undergone surgery for a lumbar stress fracture during the IPL 2023 -- has also resumed bowling.