Jasprit Bumrah seen bowling full-throttle in nets, is it return of India's most celebrated pacer?1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 03:25 PM IST
In March, Bumrah underwent a back surgery and continues to undergo recovery process at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.
The Indian cricket team faced multiple injuries over the past year and due to this key players like Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul remained out of the squad for most of the time. Also, the accident of Risabh Pant created a void in the wicketkeeping side, but what most hurt was the injury of ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah.
The pacer, who last played a Test for India against England in July last year, may be all fit for the upcoming World Cup 2023. India won the first test against West Indies, but bowling coach Paras Mhambrey conceded that the bowling attack misses the presence of Bumrah.
"Injuries and workload of bowlers is a big concern. If you look at the last one-and-a-half years, Bumrah is a player who we have missed a lot. We have not decided who is going to play white ball and who red ball but eventually we have to give breaks to our bowlers," Hindustan Times quoted Mhambrey as saying.
Apart from this, another pacer Prasidh Krishna -- undergone surgery for a lumbar stress fracture during the IPL 2023 -- has also resumed bowling.