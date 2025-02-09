In a big boost for the Indian team ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to play in the mega event starting in 10 day's time. The 30-year-old suffered a back injury while playing in fifth Test against Australia last month and was advised a rest of five weeks before a second scan is conducted on him.

It is understood that Jasprit Bumrah underwent his second round of scans in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is more of less cleared of playing.

According to a CricBlogger report, Jasprit Bumrah will be closely monitored before the Champions Trophy. “Bumrah will be closely monitored and he should be ready for big games in the Champions Trophy,” a BCCI official told the website.

“You can’t overuse a champion bowler like Bumrah. He will be available for big matches and there is nothing much to worry,” the BCCI official added on the world no.1 Test bowler.