Jasprit Bumrah has finally given an update on the injury that prevented him from bowling in the fourth innings of the recent BGT Test in Sydney. The India stand-in skipper noted that it was a bit frustrating not to be able to bowl for a long period of the match, adding that "sometimes you have to respect your body".

What Happened To Bumrah? Jasprit Bumrah left the field during Australia's 1st innings and walked out of the stadium to undergo some medical tests. It was later revealed by Prasidh Krishna in the post-match press conference that the Indian skipper was suffering from back spasms.

Bumrah did come out to bat on Sunday, where he was dismissed for a three-ball duck. However, the pacer did not take the field in the fourth innings of the match, with Mohammed Siraj leading the Indian pace attack and Virat Kohli captaining the side.

Also Read | Indian fans face racist chants in Australia during IND vs AUS Test | Watch

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Bumrah said, "A little frustrating, but sometimes you have to respect your body, and you can't fight your body. Sometimes you have to accept. Would have loved to bowl on the spiciest wicket of the series. Just had a little discomfort after the first innings,"

Notably, Bumrah who is the highest wicket taker in the tournament, with 32 wickets to his name, was awarded the Man of the Series award. However, his absence in the last innings of the tournament meant that the Indian attack looked a bleak reminder of what it was in the 1st innings.

Jasprit Bumrah on learning from BGT 2025: Speaking about the tough competition in the series, Bumrah said, "The chatter was about belief. The other bowlers stepped up in the first innings as well. This morning, the chat was also about belief. Lots of ifs and buts. The whole series was well-fought. Today also, we were there. It was a well-fought series," he said.