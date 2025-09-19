'Jasprit Bumrah should be rested against Pakistan, Super 4': Sunil Gavaskar advises India to plan for Asia Cup final

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian Cricket team is all set to clash with the Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistani team on Sunday at Dubai. India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has urged the Men in Blue to rest their star players, including Jasprit Bumrah.

Gavaskar also stated that India should consider giving rest to Bumrah not only for Asia Cup 2025 league stage fixture against Oman on Friday, but also for the opening Super 4 fixture against Pakistan.

“I believe Jasprit Bumrah should be rested, perhaps even for the Pakistan game, so he’s available for the bigger match on Sunday, the 28th. That’s what India should be looking at. Of course, there will still need to be one bench player included, but Bumrah should be left out for tomorrow’s game to give him rest,” Gavaskar said during an interaction on the Sony Sports network.

Bumrah returned to action for the first time since the England Test series. In two matches in the Asia Cup, he picked up three wickets.

On batting order change: The batting legend suggested India could experiment with the batting order in the dead-rubber contest against Oman. This would offer some batting time to players who haven’t had as much time out in the middle against Pakistan and the UAE.

“I would like to think that India would consider batting first and keep the same opening pair. Maybe number three, Suryakumar Yadav, the skipper, could drop himself down the order, giving Tilak Verma a chance for some time at the crease and allowing Sanju Samson a bit of a hit as well,” Gavaskar said.

“This would give the batters some practice not just for the game against Pakistan, but also for the upcoming Super 4 matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. It’s more about preparing the batters than the bowlers,” he added.

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Matches September 20: SL Vs BAN in Dubai from 8 pm IST

September 21: IND Vs PAK in Dubai from 8 pm

September 23: PAK vs SL in Abu Dhabi from 8 pm

September 24: IND vs BAN in Dubai from 8 pm

September 25: PAK Vs BAN in Dubai from 8 pm