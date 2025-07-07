Jasprit Bumrah sledges captain Shubman Gill's skills with ball; ‘you got banned from bowling’ - Watch viral video

Shubman Gill was heavily criticised when the India captain dropped Jasprit Bumrah from the second Test against England at Edgbaston keeping in mind the latter's workload management. With 0-1 down in the series, the omission of Bumrah from the Indian playing XI raised quite a few eyebrows.

However, things changed 180 degrees over the five days in Birmingham. Coming in as a replacement for Bumrah, Akash Deep's match haul of 10 wickets, alongside Gill's twin centuries and Mohammed Siraj's six-fer turned the tide in India's favour with a series-levelling 336-run victory.

While the whole country is celebrating India's first-ever Test, a viral video clip, shared from Edgbaston's Instagram handle, has surfaced online where Bumrah can heard sledging Gill for his bowling skills.

The 31-year-old premier Indian pacer was heard reminding Gill of the 11 runs that the current Indian captain had conceded in two overs, during the 2023 ODI World Cup game against Netherlands.

“He was getting cut during the World Cup, do you remember,” Bumrah was heard asking another teammate as Gill rolled his arms at Edgbaston before the start of Day 5 of the second Test. “In 2023, against Netherlands, he bowled and got cut repeatedly? And then you got banned from bowling,” joked Bumrah.

As far as Gill's bolwing record is concerned in international cricket, the right-arm off-break bowler has bowled a total of seven balls in his 34 Tests. In ODIs, Gill bowled three overs, conceding 25 runs without success.

Jasprit Bumrah available for Lord's Test After missing the famous win at Edgbaston, Bumrah will return to the playing XI at Lord's for the third Test, confirmed Gill. “Definitely,” was Gill's answer when he was asked about Bumrah's chances of playing in the next game at the post-match presentation in Birmingham. In that case, India might have to bench either Nitish Kumar Reddy or Prasidh Krishna in London.