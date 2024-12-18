Jasprit Bumrah continued his brilliant run in Australia as he surpassed legendary Kapil Dev for most Test wickets by an Indian bowler on Australian soil. Bumrah, who is the world No.1 bowler in Tests, got the better of Marnus Labuschagne on the fifth day of the ongoing third Test match against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday to get past the 1983 World Cup-winning former Indian captain to 52 scalps.

Dev had taken 51 wickets on Australian soil. Anil Kumble (49), Ravichandran Ashwin (40) and Bishan Singh Bedi (35) are the three other Indian bowlers to complete the top five in that list.

After guiding India to 260 along with Akash Deep in the first innings, Bumrah got in his business as usual with the wicket of Usman Khawaja with a good length delivery that went straight through the gate.

He returned in his next over to get rid of Labuschagne with another length delivery that was going away from the latter's body in the offside. Labuschagne went after it, thus edging it behind to Rishabh Pant.

Meanwhile, as things stand, at the time of writing, Australia, who came out to bat with a 185-run lead in the second innings, are reeling at 73/6 with Bumrah, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj doing all the damage with two wickets apiece.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah defends India bowlers amid lack of support chatter in BGT 2024-25