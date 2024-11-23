Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, joins elite list of captains during IND vs AUS 1st Test

Jasprit Bumrah has led Team India from the front in the ongoing India vs Australia 1st Test match at Perth. After India were bowled out for just 150 in their first innings, Bumrah single-handedly brought his team back into the contest by dismantling Australia's top order.

In the first innings of Australia, Bumrah bowled 18 overs, claiming five wickets for just 30 runs. With his 11th international five-wicket haul, Bumrah joined an elite group of Indian captains who have taken five wickets or more in Test cricket, including Kapil Dev, Vinoo Mankad, Bishan Bedi, and Anil Kumble.

Bumrah also rivalled Kapil Dev, topping the list of Indian cricketers with the most five-wicket hauls in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). Out of his 11 five-wicket hauls, seven have come in these countries. Bumrah is now tied with Kapil Dev, both having taken seven fifers, with B. Chandrasekhar and Zaheer Khan following closely behind with six each.

Team India gain 46 run lead in 1st innings: Apart from Bumrah, Harshit Rana impressed on his debut, taking 3 wickets for 48 runs in his 15.2 overs. Rana also dismantled the tricky final wicket partnership between Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, ensuring Australia never surpassed India’s first-innings total. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj, playing as the third seamer, took 2 wickets, while Washington Sundar went wicketless.