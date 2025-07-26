Jasprit Bumrah tipped to join Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma after IND vs ENG Tests; 'Passion is there, but he has lost his…'

Jasprit Bumrah might be the world's best bowler in the longest format of the game but his struggles with workload in the ongoing Test series against England could possibly force him to rethink about his career in whites, felt former cricketer Mohammed Kaif.

Bumrah, who took five-wicket hauls in the first and third Tests against England - both in a losing cause - looked a pale shadow in the ongoing fourth Test in Manchester. He just took the lone wicket of Jamie Smith as England are on course for a huge first innings lead against India.

In a video posted on social media, Kaif claimed that the Indian team might need to prepare themselves without Bumrah at least in Tests going forward. In fact, prior to the start of the series, India head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed that he Bumrah will play three games.

"I don't think you will see Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming Tests, and he might retire. He is struggling, and there is a noticeable drop in pace. He is an honest person. If he feels he is not giving his 100 per cent for the country, win matches for his country or take wickets, it is my gut feeling that he will himself refuse," Kaif said.

Mohammed Kaif observes Jasprit Bumrah's struggles on field One of the major highlights of Bumrah's struggles in Manchester has been his drastic drop in pace. The 31-year-old, dropped from 140kph to the range of 130-135 in the fourth Test. Moreover, Bumrah too experienced fitness issues during the second session of the third day.

He was seen holding his ankle and went off the field after bowling a sole over with the new ball, going for 11 runs. According to Kaif, going wicketless is one thing, but the drop in pace remains a massive concern.

"Getting wickets or not is one thing. But bowling at 125 to 130 kph, and the wicket he got, the wicketkeeper had to dive forward; fit Bumrah's catch carried to a good height, irrespective of Joe Root or Ben Stokes. He is a player who can get anybody out according to his will. I feel passion is there, but he has lost his body and fitness," added Kaif.

"His body is not supporting him. His inability to take wickets in this Test is a clear indicator that he will face issues in future Test matches. Maybe he might not play in future. Virat, Rohit and Ashwin have left. Maybe the time is coming when India will play without Bumrah. I hope my predictions are wrong," he concluded.