Jasprit Bumrah to make IPL return against RCB at Wankhede stadium, confirms Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene

Jasprit Bumrah will be making his much-awaited return in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7, confirmed Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene on Sunday.

Having missed the ICC Champions Trophy for India, Jasprit Bumrah was initially about to join his Mumbai Indians teammates after their third game. He joined his teammates on Sunday.

The world no.1 pacer comes after receiving medical clearance from the BCCI's medical team at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, where he had been undergoing rehabilitation since January.

“He is available, he is training today, so he should play,” said Mahela Jayawardene at the pre-match press conference. “He arrived last night, he had his sessions with NCA (now Centre of Excellence) to finalise that, he's been handed over to our physios. He's bowling today, so all good,” added the former Sri Lankan skipper.

What had happened to Jasprit Bumrah? Jasprit Bumrah has injured his back while playing for India against Australia in the fifth and final Test in Sydney in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier in January. He was advised rest for close to a month before starting his rehabilitation at the COE.

Bumrah's return will be a huge boost for Mumbai Indians who have lost three matches out of the four they played so far. Mumbai Indians' only win in IPL 2025 came against Kolkata Knight Riders at home.

In the absence of Bumrah, Mumbai Indians have given exposure to uncapped Indian bowlers like Ashwani Kumar and Satyanarayana Raju. Ashwani Kumar impressed the most with a four-fer on debut.

Will Rohit Sharma play against RCB? Former skipper Rohit Sharma had missed Mumbai Indians' clash against Lucknow Super Giants due to a knee injury he suffered during training. Updating about the opener, Mahela Jayawardene said they can take a call only after training on Sunday.

