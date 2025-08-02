Jasprit Bumrah to miss Asia Cup 2025? Report reveals Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar's thought-process on India pacer

Workload management has become a significant part of Jasprit Bumrah's career. The Indian pacer, who had missed a considerable amount of cricket due to injuries in 2025, played just three Tests in the ongoing series against England as a part of his workload management with two five-wicket hauls in his kitty.

With no international cricket for the Indian team in August, Bumrah will be getting more than ample amount of rest to continue in the next three to four months. But the Indian thinktank of head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI chief of selectors Ajit Agarkar might rest Bumrah for the Asia Cup 2025, to be held in UAE, according to an NDTV report.

Having missed on the World Test Championship (WTC) title in the last three editions despite coming so close (finished runners-up twice), the Shubman Gill-led side badly want to win the WTC 2025-27 cycle.

Having already lost two Tests in the current cycle, the Indian management wants to keep their frontline pacer fresh for the Tests against West Indies and South Africa later this year.

“It will be a tricky call, but Bumrah loves Test cricket and there are World Test Championship points at stake. As far as T20 is concerned, he can play the series against New Zealand in January, which will be a dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup,” A BCCI source close the developments was quoted as saying to the website.

“If Bumrah plays Asia Cup and suppose India plays the final, no way can he play against West Indies at Ahmedabad. Obviously the question arises, do you need Bumrah against West Indies, or he plays Asia Cup after a month's break and plays the two Tests against South Africa. That call, Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir will have to take,” he added.

