Jasprit Bumrah's fitness has been a major talking point ahead of the Indian cricket team's squad announcement for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which kicks off in Pakistan and Dubai next month. The India pacer suffered a back spasm on the second day of the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney and left the game midway for precautionary scans at a nearby hospital.

Although Bumrah came out to bat for India in the second innings and the 30-year-old didn't bowl in the fourth innings, the stand-in-captain revealed he ‘felt a bit of discomfort’ during his second spell in the first innings. In fact, the BCCI is yet to update on Bumrah's injury too.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Bumrah has already consulted New Zealand-based orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Rowan Schouten, under whom the Indian cricketer got his back operated back in 2023. The report also stated that Schouten is in constant touch with the BCCI medical team and the selectors are expected to get concrete update soon.

With India playing their first match at the Champions Trophy 2025 on February 20, Bumrah will be getting a total of 47 days (from January 4 to February 20) for reovery. Having said that, even though Bumrah recovers on time, Bumrah's inclusion in the playing XI will be determined whether he is able to bowl 10 overs without any pair or not.

How long will Jasprit Bumrah take to heal? Bumrah might take two to three weeks if its a Grade 1 injury. In case of a Grade 2 injury, Bumrah will require almost six weeks to recover. If Bumrah's injury is of Grade 3 category, the Indian cricketer might be out of three months. The BCCI will also have to keep in mind what happened when they hurried Bumrah after he suffered a back spasm,

After Bumrah's back spasm in 2022, Bumrah returned to action after weeks of rehab. But the India pacer was sidelined sooner with an aggravated back injury which took almost a year to heal completely.

Also Read | Why India need Shami in Champions Trophy 2025 in case Bumrah misses out

That means, BCCI will not take any chances for Bumrah even if he gets fit within time. Although Bumrah is certain to be in the Indian playing XI, his participation will be subject to fitness only if he is pain free on return to bowling. That seriously puts a question mark on his participation in India's group stage matches against Bangladesh (February 20), Pakistan (February 23) and New Zealand (March 2).