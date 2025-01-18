Jasprit Bumrah to miss first two ODIs against England, Ajit Agarkar says, ‘will know his status in early February’

Jasprit Bumrah is going to miss the first two ODIs against England, but has been named in the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, according to BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. Agarkar, along with captain Rohit Sharma announced India's 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy on Saturday in Mumbai.

"At the moment what we have been told is that Bumrah is not on position to play the first couple of games. We are waiting on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and will know his status in early February from BCCI's medical team," Agarkar told media.

Bumrah, who suffered a back injury in the fifth Test against Australia, has been advised a at least a five-week rest. In his absence, Harshit Rana has been picked for the first two ODIs against England.

India play three bilateral ODIs against England on February 6, 9 and 12 -- their first 50-over games since the tour of Sri Lanka in August last year -- before the Champions Trophy begins on February 19.

The final squad for the Champions Trophy must be submitted to the ICC by February 11. In case Bumrah gets fit on time, the India pacer will play against England in the third ODI against England on January 12 in Ahmedabad. According to TOI, Bumrah's next scans are scheduled for February 2.

India start their campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh (February 20), before facing Pakistan (February 23) and New Zealand (March 2).

India squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

What had happened to Bumrah? During the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney, Bumrah was caught on camera leaving the stadium premises with a BCCI medical staff for scans at a nearby hospital. Although he came out to bat during India's second innings, Bumrah didn't bowl in the fourth innings. Later, it was learnt that Bumrah suffered from a back spasm due to excessive workload.

