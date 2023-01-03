Jasprit Bumrah to play in ODI series against Sri Lanka: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

Jasprit Bumrah to play in ODI series against Sri Lanka: BCCI secretary Jay Shah2 min read . 03:56 PM IST
- Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to a back injury
Indian cricket team will take a sigh of relief as its pacer Jasprit Bumrah is back in the team after injury and will play against Sri Lanka in the One Day International (ODI) series. The Secretary of the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI), Jay Shah informed on Tuesday that Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is included in the Indian team for the ODI series against Sri Lanka.
Indian cricket team will take a sigh of relief as its pacer Jasprit Bumrah is back in the team after injury and will play against Sri Lanka in the One Day International (ODI) series. The Secretary of the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI), Jay Shah informed on Tuesday that Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is included in the Indian team for the ODI series against Sri Lanka.
The Sri Lankan team is on its India tour from 3 January to 15 January and will play three T20s and three ODIs against India. On Tuesday, both teams will face each other in the first T20 and Hardik Pandya is leading the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma.
The Sri Lankan team is on its India tour from 3 January to 15 January and will play three T20s and three ODIs against India. On Tuesday, both teams will face each other in the first T20 and Hardik Pandya is leading the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma.
The 28-year-old Jasprit Bumrah has been the strength of the Indian bowling line-up. The team faced a massive blow when due to a back injury, Bumrah was ruled out of the Indian squad during the Asia Cup 2022 and subsequent T20 World Cup 2022.
"Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon," BCCI said in a statement.
India will play its first T20 against Sri Lanka on 3 January at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The second T20 will be played at Pune on 5 January and the third at Rajkot on 7 January.
For the ODIs, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Trivandrum are chosen as venues and match both teams will face each other on January 10, 12, and 15.
Squad for the T20 Series:
Indian Squad- Hardik Pandya (C), Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi and Arshdeep Singh.
Sri Lankan Squad- Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan.
With inputs from ANI