Jasprit Bumrah to play in ODI series against Sri Lanka: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

Indian cricket team will take a sigh of relief as its pacer Jasprit Bumrah is back in the team after injury and will play against Sri Lanka in the One Day International (ODI) series. The Secretary of the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI), Jay Shah informed on Tuesday that Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is included in the Indian team for the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

