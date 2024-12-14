Shoaib Akhtar warns Jasprit Bumrah over injury concerns, former Pakistan pacer says, ‘Increase pace if…’

India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah has been hogging the limelight during the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy due to his heroics with the ball. The 31-year-old pacer led the team from the front during the 1st Tet match at Perth and has looked by far the most threatening bowler in the Indian lineup if not both the teams.

With increased reliance on Bumrah, concerns have also been raised about the pacers injury. In a hand in mouth moment for Indian fans, Bumrah was seen clutching his hamstring during the 2nd Test for a brief moment but the pacer soon recovered and completed his spell in the match. However, now former Pakistan pacer has also raised concerns about Bumrah's workload and his possible injury concerns.

Shoaib Akhtar raises concerns about Jasprit Bumrah's injury: Speaking on TNKS Podcast, Akhtar said, "You know, in Test cricket, you have to bowl longer spells. The batters don't try to attack you, so length becomes irrelevant. You struggle if the ball doesn't seam then. When you start struggling, the team will start questioning. I think he is a good enough fast bowler to take wickets in Test cricket," Akhtar said.

"Although he didn't do much in the Test series against New Zealand, it happens. But if he wants to continue playing Test cricket, he has to increase pace. With injection of increasing pace, he has a high risk of getting injured. If I was Jasprit Bumrah, I'd stick to shorter formats. It only depends on how I feel," Akhtar added

While praising Bumrah further Akhtar said, "He is a very good fast bowler for the shorter formats. He understands line and length. His accuracy is brilliant. I think he does a great job in death overs, in powerplay and he can swing the ball both ways,"