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Jasprit Bumrah unlikely to feature in India vs Sri Lanka Test series; Report says pacer needs time for complete recovery

Jasprit Bumrah sustained a knee injury during India's second ODI in Cardiff last month and did not play in the third and final game of the series. The fast bowler travelled to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru this week, where he underwent fitness assessments.

Koushik Paul
Updated2 Aug 2026, 04:29 PM IST
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India's Jasprit Bumrah will miss the Test series against Sri Lanka.
India's Jasprit Bumrah will miss the Test series against Sri Lanka. (ANI)
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India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, starting on August 15. The development comes in as a huge setback for the Indian team, who are sitting fifth in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table.

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According to a Cricinfo report, Bumrah has been advised to allow more time for his recovery from a left-knee issue by the BCCI medical team. Bumrah sustained the injury during India's second ODI in Cardiff last month and did not play in the third and final game of the series.

Also Read | India speedster Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss Test series against Sri Lanka

After the series, Bumrah reportedly received an injection in his knee as part of a long-term fitness plan prepared by the BCCI medical team. The fast bowler travelled to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru this week, where he underwent fitness assessments.

The medical team is understood to have advised against an immediate return to bowling, fearing that doing so could aggravate the injury and lead to a longer spell on the sidelines, the report added. However, the exact nature and severity of Bumrah's injury remains unclear.

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With Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy already sidelined with injuries, the news of Bumrah unlikely to travel comes as a fresh blow. Spin all-rounder Washington Sundar has already been ruled out of the first Test due to a hamstring injury. Fast bowler Akash Deep remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from stress reactions in his back.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah fitness update: Star pacer cleared for IND vs SL Test series

India vs Sri Lanka Test series schedule

The opening Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Galle International Stadium from August 15, while the second Test is scheduled at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from August 23. Both matches are scheduled to start at 10:00 AM IST.

The series will form part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Led by Shubman Gill, India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, having registered four wins and four losses in nine matches, with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.150.

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DateMatchVenue
August 15-191st TestGICS, Galle
August 23-272nd TestSSC, Colombo
Also Read | IND vs SL: Bumrah's availability subject to fitness as BCCI announce Test squad

India squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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