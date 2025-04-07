Jasprit Bumrah-Virat Kohli fun banter breaks internet during MI vs RCB IPL clash; watch ‘great reunion’ in viral video

Indian Premier League matches between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have always been star studded over the years. However, the IPL 2025 clash at the Wankhede Stadium was a bit more special as it was the platform for two very important players to make a mark.

Advertisement

Monday's encounter saw RCB's Virat Kohli reach the magic milestone of 13,000 runs while also marking the return of MI's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

In the 11th over of RCB's innings, the duo engaged in some light hearted banter. Bumrah picked up the ball after RCB skipper Rajat Patidar attempted, and then retreated, a single and the MI fast bowler turned around and pretended to throw the ball at the Kohli's end.

As Bumrah was walking back, Kohli took ‘exception’ to the run out attempt by playfully shoving the fast bowler enroute to his bowling mark. Watch here:

Advertisement

They first had a reunion in the fourth over, when the fast bowler was introduced into the attack. In the fourth ball of the over, Bumrah bowled a 'long hop' and Kohli latched onto it by duly dispatching it over the cow corner region for a massive six.

It was a big statement of intent by Kohli in what was a historic night for the talismanic batsman and commentator Ian Bishop aptly described the six in two simple words: “No respect”.

Social media reacts to Bumrah-Kohli banter Fans online reacted to the banter as the short clip went viral very quickly. Check out some of the reactions down here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Virat Kohli joins 13,000 club During the course of his innings (67 of 42) Virat Kohli reached the magic landmark of 13,000 runs with a beautiful cover drive boundary off Trent Boult in the third over.

With that boundary, he also reached another milestone; 100 fours in the format.