Jasprit Bumrah vs Shaheen Shah Afridi: Who has better numbers during India vs Pakistan clashes in Asia Cup?

The upcoming India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 may not see the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but that won't deprive them from the Jasprit Bumrah vs Shaheen Shah Afridi duel at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on a Super Sunday (September 14). While Virat and Rohit have long ago retired from T20Is, the Babar-Rizwan duo was selected by the Pakistan team.

The Dubai pitch has time again assisted the spinners, but with a green tinge of grass this time in the Asia Cup 2025, the seamers will get some amount movement, especially in the powerplay. That's where both Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi come into play. with just few hours to go for the high-octane clash let's see how both the players have fared in the Asia Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah against Pakistan in Asia Cup Having made his India debut in 2016, Bumrah has played a total of nine matches in Asia Cup (8 in ODIs and 1 in T20Is). In his eight ODIs, the Indian speedster claimed 12 wickets with a best of 3/37 which came against Bangladesh. The 31-year-old played four matches in the ODI Asia Cup against Pakistan, claiming five wickets with a best of 2/23. In the T20I format, Bumrah played a total of six games. Out of the six, the Indian played only one game against Pakistan in 2016, taking a single wicket.

Shaheen Shah Afridi against India in Asia Cup Interestingly, Shaheen Shah Afridi played his first-ever Asia Cup match in a T20I format against Oman a couple of days ago and took one wicket. In the ODI format, Shaheen has played a total of eight games, claiming 14 wickets. Out of the eight games, Shaheen played four against India, taking five wickets in total. In fact, his best of 4/35 in the continental showpiece came against the Men in Blue.