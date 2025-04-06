Jasprit Bumrah vs Virat Kohli: A look at Mumbai Indians pacer’s IPL stats in MI vs RCB clashes

He is back. He is finally back. The most famous 93 in the history of the game, Jasprit Bumrah, is set to bowl in a competitive match for the first time in 93 days, against his most favourite IPL opponent, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday (April 7) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah's love for RCB A one-franchise man, Bumrah has played his entire IPL career with Mumbai Indians, amassing 165 wickets in 133 matches. The 2023 season remains the only one he missed prior to this due to a back injury. Some of the best moments of Jasprit Bumrah in IPL have come against RCB.

The dream debut - April 4, 2013 The boy with one of the most unusual bowling actions made a stellar debut against Virat Kohli's men. Bumrah celebrated the occasion with a three-wicket haul, the first of those being that of the king himself. Bumrah trapped Virat Kohli in front of the stumps and belted a victory cry.

Life comes a full circle - October 28, 2020 Unfamiliar settings, familiar rivalry. The Kohli-Bumrah battle became a defining feature from the time Bumrah dismissed Kohli on his debut. Virat Kohli dominated Bumrah from 2014 to 2018, and then the master tactician struck twice in three meetings. After dismissing him once in the 2019 season, Bumrah began to stamp his authority once again. Fittingly, Virat Kohli turned out to be his 100th IPL wicket, far away in Dubai, during the covid years.

Advertisement

The numero uno's unique achievement - April 11, 2024 No bowler has managed to take a five-wicket haul against RCB in the first 16 years, Then Bumrah decided to take matters in his own hands. A length ball to Virat Kohli, Full toss to Faf du Plessis, the toe-crusher to Mahipal Lomror, the World's best bowler was simply unstoppable at the Wankhede Stadium. RCB scored 175/3 in the other 16 overs and crashed to 5/21 in Bumrah's four overs.

Top of the tree against RCB Jasprit Bumrah has taken 29 wickets against RCB, the most he has against an opponent in IPL. His 29 wickets are also the most by a bowler against the Bengaluru based outfit.

Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah in IPL Head-to-Head in IPL: Innings - 16, Runs - 140, Dismissals - 5, Strike Rate - 147

Advertisement

Bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli on most occasions in IPL:

Sandeep Sharma - 7 in 16 meetings

Ashish Nehra - 6 in 10 meetings

Mohammad Shami - 5 in 12 meetings

Jasprit Bumrah - 5 in 16 meetings