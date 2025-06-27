Jasprit Bumrah wanted to elope with Sanjana Ganesan before marriage? India pacer's wife spills beans - Watch video

Would you believe that Jasprit Bumrah once wanted to elope with Sanjana Ganesan for marriage? Four years after their marriage, Ganesan, a sports presenter by profession, has spilled the beans on a YouTube chat show hosted by former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra. While the full video is yet to be released, the trailer has already set the internet ablaze with Ganesan recounting the hilarious conversation with Bumrah.

"Tum run-up per bhi nahi bhagte ho. Tum mere sath kya bhagoge?" (You don't even run during your run-up. So how will you run with me?)," told Ganesan in reponse to Bumrah's suggestion to elope with him before their marriage.

After their relationship under wraps, Bumrah and Ganesan tied the knot at a private ceremony in Goa in 2021. It was an intimate wedding with only close friends and family members in attendance. Bumrah's India teammates couldn't attend the event as they were in a bio-bubble during the then T20I series against England in Ahmedabad.

The couple also has a son named Angad, who was born in September 2023. Post their marriage, Ganesan had interviews Bumrah several times during the ICC events and bilateral series.

Jasprit Bumrah fights for India in England Meanwhile, both Bumrah and Ganesan are currently in England due to their respective works. While Bumrah is a part of the Indian team for the ongoing Test series against England, Ganesan is a part of the broadcast team in the same series.