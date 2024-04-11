'Jasprit Bumrah wanted to leave Indian cricket….': Mumbai Indians pacer's shocking revelation amid MI vs RCB IPL clash
Jasprit Bumrah has been one of India's top pacers and has been leading the team's pace attack for many years now. In IPL 2024, he plays for Mumbai Indians, and that's where he grabbed the highlight and was promoted to the Indian national team. But, India almost lost the furious pacer as ahead of the MI vs RCB 2024 IPL clash, Jasprit Bumrah revealed that at one point he wanted to leave Indian cricket and was planning to settle in Canada and play for their cricket team.