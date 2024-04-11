Jasprit Bumrah has been one of India's top pacers and has been leading the team's pace attack for many years now. In IPL 2024, he plays for Mumbai Indians, and that's where he grabbed the highlight and was promoted to the Indian national team. But, India almost lost the furious pacer as ahead of the MI vs RCB 2024 IPL clash, Jasprit Bumrah revealed that at one point he wanted to leave Indian cricket and was planning to settle in Canada and play for their cricket team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During an interview with JioCinema, Jasprit Bumrah was asked about his earlier plans to relocate to Canada.

"We have had these conversations before. Every boy wants to make it big and play cricket. Every street has 25 players who want to play for India. You have to have a backup plan. Our relative lives in Canada. I thought I would finish my education and...my uncle lives there," Jasprit Bumrah said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jasprit Bumrah said that if playing for Mumbai Indians didn't work so well for him, he would be relocated to Canada and try his luck there. The Mumbai Indians pacer revealed that his mother didn't want to leave and settle in a different culture.

"First, we thought we would go as a family, then my mum did not want to go there as it's a different culture. I am very happy and very lucky that things worked out, Otherwise, I don't know if I would have tried to play for the Canadian team and do something there as well. Glad it worked out here. I am playing for the Indian team and Mumbai Indians," Bumrah added.

MI vs RCB 2024 IPL clash: Bumrah takes OUT Kohli Jasprit Bumrah continues his dominance over Virat Kohli, as the Mumbai Indians pacer dismissed the Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter on 3 runs. The pacer provided MI with the most valuable wicket as Virat Kohli has been in terrific form in the IPL 2024 so far and is wearing the prestigious Orange Cap, for being the top run scorer in IPL 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!