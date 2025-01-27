Jasprit Bumrah has won the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2024.

"'Game Changer' Jasprit Bumrah is awarded the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2024. Bumrah took 71 wickets at a stunning average of 14.92, finishing as the highest wicket taker in Test cricket in 2024," the BCCI announced on Twitter (now X).

Jasprit Bumrah secured a place among the top 10 bowlers with the most Test wickets by a pacer in a single year. In 2024, he took 71 wickets in 26 innings with a bowling average of 14.92 and an impressive strike rate of 30.10.

Bumrah’s performance stands out as the best in terms of bowling average and strike rate among all the bowlers on the list, reflecting his dominance and efficiency in Test cricket.

Leading the list is Australia’s Dennis Lillee, who claimed 85 wickets in 1981 across 25 innings, maintaining a bowling average of 20.95 and a strike rate of 43.60. South African great Alan Donald follows with 80 wickets in 26 innings in 1988, boasting an even better average of 19.63 and a strike rate of 40.40.

Joel Garner stands third with 79 wickets in 29 innings during 1984. The legendary West Indian fast bowler had a bowling average of 20.62 and a strike rate of 45.80.

Bumrah was far ahead of his closest bowling rival in Test cricket for 2024. England pacer Gus Atkinson was in the 2nd spot with 52 wickets in 21 innings.

Shoaib Bashir, the England spinner who debuted in 2024, was the 3rd on the list. He claimed 49 wickets in 25 innings.

Matt Henry and Ravindra Jadeja share the 4th spot. Both of them claimed 48 wickets in 21 innings.