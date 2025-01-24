Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja feature in ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year 2024

India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, and spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have been named in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2024, the ICC announced in an official statement on January 24.

Apart from these three players, no other Indian cricketer has been featured on the prestigious list for 2024.

The ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2024 features 11 players, including Ben Duckett (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Joe Root (England), Harry Brook (England), Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka), Jamie Smith (wk) (England), and Pat Cummins (c) (Australia). These players are in addition to the three Indians selected by the ICC.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's stats: A closer look at the ICC lineup reveals Yashasvi Jaiswal's emergence as a premier Test opener. The young Indian star had an outstanding 2024, amassing 1,478 runs at an impressive average of 54.74. He was India’s leading scorer in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, accumulating 391 runs.

In his Test career so far, Yashasvi Jaiswal has played 19 matches, scoring 1,798 runs at an average of 52.9. His achievements include four centuries, two of which are double hundreds, along with 10 half-centuries. His highest Test score is an unbeaten 214.

Although he has yet to make his ODI debut, Jaiswal has shown his prowess in T20Is. In 23 matches, he has amassed 723 runs at an impressive strike rate of 164.3. His T20I records include 1 century and 5 half-centuries, with his highest score being 100.

Ravindra Jadeja stats: Jadeja has been a true asset to the Indian cricket team for years, but he has been phenomenal in 2024. In the last year, he scored 527 runs at an average of 29.27 and picked up 48 wickets at an impressive average of 24.29.

Ravindra Jadeja has played 80 Test matches for India, scoring 3,370 runs at an average of 34.7. His batting achievements include four centuries and 22 half-centuries, with a career-best score of an unbeaten 175.

As a left-arm off-spinner, Jadeja has taken 323 Test wickets, with his best bowling figures being 7/42. He has achieved 15 five-wicket hauls in his career.

Renowned for his exceptional fielding, Jadeja has taken 46 catches and executed 8 runouts, making him one of the most lethal fielders in the game.