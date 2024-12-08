Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been the saviour for the Indian team in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. The 31-year-old led from the front during the 1st Test match in Perth and was also the highest wicket-taker for the team India during the Australia 1st innings at Adelaide.

However, there was a brief moment during the Australia innings when all Indian fans had their hands on their mouth as Bumrah dropped to the ground after delivering a ball in the 81st over of the match. Bumrah looked to be clutching his groins for a while before he came back to finish the over and ultimately take yet another wicket in the day.

Later on, Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel cleared the air on Bumrah's injury stating that the pacer was just experiencing cramps. Speaking to media at the post day press conference on Saturday, Morke said, "Firstly, Bumrah is fine and it was just cramps. Even after that [incident] he bowled and got the wickets for us. Like I said, Test cricket is a tough place, there is no place to hide,"

Indian pacers were off-mark, says Morkel: Morkel also stated that the Indian pacers were slightly off mark during the evening session of Day 1 as they provided a lot of deliveries that Aussies could leave. The Indian bowling coach did say that his pacers bowled better lines on Saturday and hunted in pairs.