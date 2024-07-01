Jasprit Bumrah's journalist neighbour recalls looking after cricketer as child, says ‘we starved, struggled, cried…’
Trivedi — then in her 20s — recalled “starving, struggling, crying and fighting with life” as the two best friends cared for Bumrah and his sister over the next few years. She noted that his mother had worked for at least 16 to 18 hours a day as everyone sought to make ends meet.
India ended a lengthy ICC trophy drought on Saturday with Jasprit Bumrah being declared the ‘Player of the Tournament’. The ICC T20 World Cup title win also prompted his neighbour and journalist Deepal Trivedi to share a heartwarming glimpse into his early life in Gujarat and the many hurdles Bumrah faced while growing up. The ace player took 15 wickets in eight games with an average of 8.26 and an economy rate of 4.17 during the recently concluded series.