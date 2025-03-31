Jasprit Bumrah’s recovery shows positive signs after Mumbai Indians pacer’s bowling at NCA goes viral | Watch video

Mumbai Indians might have lost both their matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) but there is a breathe of fresh air inside the MI camp after premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah was seen bowling full tilt at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The Indian pacer spearhead has been out of cricket since his back injury during the fifth Test against Australia in January. He missed the white-ball series against England at home and also India's triumphant ICC Champions Trophy campaign in Dubai recently.

Since his injury, the 31-year-old Jasprit Bumrah has been continuing his rehabilitation at the NCA. Although it is yet to be known the exact timeline of Jasprit Bumrah's return to cricket, but a recent video clip of the premier pacer will give a sense of relief to all his well-wishers.

In the video that went viral, Jasprit Bumrah was caught hitting his line and length on point, outfoxing the batter.

What did MI say on Bumrah's return? Meanwhile, the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, also don't have any idea or a tentative date for Jasprit Bumrah's return as the NCA hasn't provided any specific timelines.

“Everyone is available except for (Jasprit) Bumrah. As I mentioned in my previous interview, he’s progressing daily with his rehabilitation program,” Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene had said.

“He is diligently following his program every day, and everything seems to be progressing well for now. However, the NCA has not provided any specific timelines yet, so we’ll have to wait for further updates,” explained the former Sri Lankan captain.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 So far, Mumbai Indians have played two matches in the IPL 2025, losing on both occasions. They first lost to Chennai Super Kings by four wickets before surrendering in front of Gujarat Titans by 36 runs. They play defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at home on Monday.