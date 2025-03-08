Amid row over Mohammed Shami not observing roza (fasting) during the holy month of Ramadan, renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar has expressed his support for the Indian bowler, asking him not to pay attention to "reactionary bigoted idiots".

The row was triggered after Shami was spotted consuming an energy drink during the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match against Australia in Dubai on Tuesday.

After the visual of the pacer went viral on social media, the national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, said Shami had committed a sin by not fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

Akhtar asked the cricketer to ignore all the negativity and praised his performance in the game.

In a post on social media platform X on Friday, Akhtar wrote: "Shami saheb, don’t give a damn to those reactionary bigoted idiots who have any problem with your drinking water in a burning afternoon at a cricket field in Dubai."

"It is none of their business. You are one of the great Indian team that is making us all proud My best wishes to you and our whole team (sic)" he added.

India won the Tuesday's match, becoming the first team to qualify for Sunday's final.

The Team India will fight it out with New Zealand for the Champions Trophy for the third time.

Standout performer Shami has been a standout performer for India in this Champions Trophy, with eight wickets in four matches at an average of 19.87, with best figures of 5/53 against Pakistan.

He is India's highest wicket-taker in the tournament and overall second-highest below New Zealand's Matt Henry (10).

Shami will be a key player in focus, with a strong record in ICC knockouts.

He is just one five-wicket haul away from overtaking Zaheer Khan's record for most wickets by an Indian in ICC knockout stages in ODIs.