Jay Shah announces prize money in domestic cricket tournaments; Harsh Goenka hails ‘fantastic’ news

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced prize money for Player of the Match and tournament awards in Women's and Junior cricket domestic tournaments and senior men's Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments to foster a rewarding environment.

Updated27 Aug 2024, 10:54 AM IST
Mumbai: BCCI secretary Jay Shah arrives for a meeting between BCCI officials and IPL teams� owners at the board�s head office, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI07_31_2024_000551B)
BCCI secretary Jay Shah has announced prize money for Player of the Match and tournament awards in Women's and Junior cricket domestic tournaments along with Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments for senior men players. Shah said the new initiative will help recognize and reward outstanding performances in domestic circuit while fostering a rewarding environment for Indian cricketers.

Making the announcement via a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shah wrote, “We are introducing prize money for the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament in all Women’s and Junior Cricket tournaments under our Domestic Cricket Programme. Additionally, prize money will be awarded for the Player of the Match in the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments for Senior Men.”

“This initiative aims to recognize and reward outstanding performances in the domestic circuit. A heartfelt thank you to the Apex Council for their unwavering support in this endeavour. Together, we are fostering a more rewarding environment for our cricketers. Jai Hind” the BCCI secretary added

Jay Shah to take over as ICC Chairman?

ICC chairman Greg Barclay confirmed last week that he will step down from his position at the end of his ongoing third term on 30 November. As per the details, the new ICC chairman will take charge on 1 December, and the last date for filing nominations is 27 August.

Since then, reports have suggested that Jay Shah could take over from Barclay and become the youngest person ever to lead the ICC. He would also join the likes of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar as Indians who have led the prestigious institution in the past.

Jay Shah is currently one of the most recognisable faces in cricket administration around the world and heads the ICC's sub-committee on finance and commercial affairs. He is said to have good relations with almost all of the 16 voting members and could have the support of as many as 15 of the 16 voting members.

According to a recent report in Dainik Bhaskar, Jay Shah will be replaced in the BCCI by DDCA president Rohan Jaitley, son of late politician Arun Jaitley. Other names being linked with the post include Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya, Punjab's Dilsher Khanna, Goa's Vipul Phadke and Chhattisgarh's Prabhtej Bhatia. However, it is yet to be confirmed who will fill the empty shoes.

 

First Published:27 Aug 2024, 10:54 AM IST
