BCCI secretary Jay Shah has announced prize money for Player of the Match and tournament awards in Women's and Junior cricket domestic tournaments along with Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments for senior men players. Shah said the new initiative will help recognize and reward outstanding performances in domestic circuit while fostering a rewarding environment for Indian cricketers.

Making the announcement via a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shah wrote, “We are introducing prize money for the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament in all Women’s and Junior Cricket tournaments under our Domestic Cricket Programme. Additionally, prize money will be awarded for the Player of the Match in the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments for Senior Men."

"This initiative aims to recognize and reward outstanding performances in the domestic circuit. A heartfelt thank you to the Apex Council for their unwavering support in this endeavour. Together, we are fostering a more rewarding environment for our cricketers. Jai Hind" the BCCI secretary added

Jay Shah to take over as ICC Chairman? ICC chairman Greg Barclay confirmed last week that he will step down from his position at the end of his ongoing third term on 30 November. As per the details, the new ICC chairman will take charge on 1 December, and the last date for filing nominations is 27 August.

Since then, reports have suggested that Jay Shah could take over from Barclay and become the youngest person ever to lead the ICC. He would also join the likes of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar as Indians who have led the prestigious institution in the past.

Jay Shah is currently one of the most recognisable faces in cricket administration around the world and heads the ICC's sub-committee on finance and commercial affairs. He is said to have good relations with almost all of the 16 voting members and could have the support of as many as 15 of the 16 voting members.