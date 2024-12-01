Jay Shah begins tenure as new ICC chairman officially, aims to expand cricket’s reach globally

Former BCCI secretary Jay Shah officially assumed his office as the new International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman on Sunday (December 1). Son of Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, Jay has played a pivotal role in making Indian cricket as a brand globally since 2019. He thus replaced Greg Barclay at the top of ICC.

While expanding the growth of cricket will be Shah's top-most priority, his first major assignment will be to clear the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 chaos.

“I am honoured to take on the role of ICC Chair and grateful for the support and trust of the ICC Directors and Member Boards,” Shah said in a statement.

"We are at a critical juncture with the coexistence of multiple formats and the need to accelerate the growth of the women’s game. Cricket holds immense potential globally, and I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and Member countries to seize these opportunities and take the sport to new heights,” Shah added.

Having started his journey in cricket administration in 2009 with Gujarat Cricket Association, Jay Shah brings in a huge amount of experience in development towards the sport. During his tenure at the GCA, Shah oversaw the renovation of the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is the currently the world's largest cricket stadium.

Shah also played important roles in his capacity as the Asian Cricket Council president and as chairman of the ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee.

The 36-year-old also acknowledged Barclay's contribution to ICC over the last four years. “I would also like to thank Greg Barclay for his leadership in the role for the past four years and the milestones achieved during that period,” he said.

“I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and the Member countries to expand the game’s reach and evolution on the global stage,” added the Indian.

Shah also became the third Indian to hold the post of an ICC chairman. Before Shah, N Srinivasan (2014 – 2015) and Shashank Manohar (2015 – 2024) had served as ICC Chairman.

