Jay Shah in Munich! ICC chairman meets UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin ahead of Champions League final

ICC chairman Jay Shah met with UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin in Munich on the eve of the Champions League final.

Italian side Inter Milan will battle French League champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summit clash, which will be held at the Allianz Arena in Munich on June 1, 12:30 am Indian Standard Time.

Sporting leaders meet Shah, the former BCCI secretary, met with Čeferin in his capacity as the ICC chair as part of an outreach program to expand cricket's reach across the globe.

Shah took to social media to talk about his meeting with the UEFA chief, saying: “Honoured to represent cricket in Munich ahead of the @championsleague Final and have discussions with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin. It's always valuable to spend time with other sporting leaders as the @ICC expands our sport's global reach.”

When and Where is the 2025 UEFA Champions League final? For Indian viewers, the Inter Milan vs PSG summit clash is scheduled to begin on June 1, at 12:30 AM IST.

The UCL final comes back to Munich after a 13-year gap. The Allianz Arena last hosted the final in 2012, when Chelsea edged out German giants Bayern Munich on penalties in their home stadium.

Where can I watch the UCL final 2025? Indian viewers watch the final on the Sony Sports Network.

Television viewers can watch the game on the Sony Sports Ten channels while online viewers can catch the exciting clash on the SonyLiv app and website.

Who is playing the UCL final 2025? The summit clash is between two of the best teams in this competition, Inter Milan and PSG.

The Italian side made it to the final in dramatic circumstances after beating Spanish champions FC Barcelona in a thrilling tie across two legs.

After eking out a 3-3 draw in the first leg at FC Barcelona's home, the Barcelona Olympic Stadium, Inter defeated the Spanish giants 4-3 in dramatic circumstances in the second leg at home.

The second leg, at Milan's San Siro stadium, saw the game go in to extra time after the home side equalised in the dying minutes to make it 3-3 on the night.

Defender Francesco Acerbi, 37, equalised for Inter Milan in injury time to force the match in to extra time. In the first half of extra time, substitute Davide Frattesi struck an the winner to send his Inter side to the UCL final and the home fans into a state of ecstasy.

PSG, on the other hand, beat English Premier League side Arsenal 3-1 across two legs. After beating the London team 1-0 away in the first leg, the Parisians completed the job at home by winning the second leg 2-1 to progress to the final 3-1 on aggregate.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Full Squad: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matvey Safonov, Arnau Tenas, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, Lucas Beraldo, Presnel Kimpembe, Naoufel El Hannach, Nuno Mendes, Lucas Hernández, Achraf Hakimi, Yoram Zague, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Fabian Ruiz, Senny Mayulu, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola, Désiré Doué, Ousmane Dembélé, Kang-in Lee, Ibrahim Mbaye, Gonçalo Ramos