The Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah was appointed as president of the Asian Cricket Council for a third consecutive term on 31 January, said ACC in a release.

His extension for another year was unanimously approved at the ACC Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Bali, as he was the midst of his second year of his second two-year term as the ACC Chief.

His extension was proposed by Shammi Silva, the president of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), and the nomination was unanimously backed by all ACC members, as stated in a Wednesday press release by the ACC.

Shah, who took over the reins of the ACC in January 2021 from the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board Nazmul Hassan, became the youngest administrator to be re-appointed as the ACC president.

As per details, the ACC presidency rotates among the full ICC members in the continental body, but Shah is the first person to secure two consecutive terms.

"I am grateful to the ACC Board for their continued trust. We must remain committed to ensuring the all-round development of the sport, with a special focus on regions where it is still in its infancy. The ACC is committed to nurturing cricket across Asia," ACC press release quoted Shah as saying after his re-election.

Sri Lanka Cricket, whose turn was next for the post, proposed Shah's continuation. "Jay has played a pivotal role in steering the ACC towards significant progress in promoting and developing cricket across the Asian region. Under Mr. Shah's guidance, the ACC has been instrumental in unearthing and promoting new talent in cricketing powerhouses like Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka," SLC chief Shammi Silva said.

The ACC successfully organised the Asia Cup in T20 format in 2022 and in ODI format in 2023 under Shah's leadership.

Pankaj Khimji, chairman of Oman Cricket and vice-president of the ACC, also extended congratulations on Shah's term.

"Today, stakeholders see value in investing in tournaments that the ACC conducts, and I credit him for this major transformation, which will further fuel the growth of the game in the region," Khimji stated.

With agency inputs.

