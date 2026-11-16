Jay Shah reappointed as International Cricket Council chairman for second term at ICC Board Meetings in Bali

The International Cricket Council on Monday announced that Jay Shah has been reappointed unopposed as its Chairman for a second term of two years to ensure "continuity at a defining moment for the sport". The 38-year-old Shah, who served as BCCI secretary before his elevation to the international body, took over in December 2024 and was reappointed during the global body's Board Meetings that ended in Bali on Sunday.

"The decision reflects the Board's confidence in Shah's leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development central to its strategic roadmap," the ICC stated.

Cricket is also preparing for its return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. "I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support," Shah said in an ICC press release.

"Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world," he added.

Wishes pour in for ICC chairman Jay Shah England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chair Richard Thompson also congratulated Shah, saying his continued leadership came at an important time for international cricket, as the sport undergoes significant changes.

“Jay’s continued leadership comes at an important time for international cricket. The game is evolving rapidly, and it is essential that we continue to strengthen the international calendar, protect the relevance and competitiveness of bilateral cricket and ensure that our major events remain central to the sport’s future.

Balancing the traditions of our game with the opportunities presented by innovation, new audiences and changing commercial dynamics will be critical in the years ahead. The ICC has an important role to play in bringing Members together to shape this future and establish a sustainable direction for international cricket," Thompson said.

ICC Deputy Chair and Zimbabwe Cricket Chair Tavengwa Mukuhlani described Shah's leadership as instrumental in bringing Members together around a shared vision for the future of the game.

“Jay has demonstrated strong leadership and a clear commitment to bringing Members together around a shared vision for the future of cricket. His approach recognises that the strength of our sport lies in the collective contribution of all Members and in ensuring that decisions taken at the ICC serve the interests of the global game," Mukuhlani said.

New Zealand Cricket Director Roger Twose also congratulated Shah, emphasising the importance of collective efforts among ICC Members to strengthen international cricket and preserve the sport's traditions.

“Jay’s reappointment provides important continuity and leadership as international cricket enters a significant period of opportunity and change. The game’s future will depend on our ability to work collectively as Members, strengthen the international game and ensure that cricket continues to thrive across all formats and markets," Twose said.

“New Zealand has always recognised the importance of a strong and sustainable international cricket ecosystem. As we look ahead to major global events, including cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28, it is important that we build on the momentum of the game’s global growth while preserving the unique appeal and traditions that make cricket special," Twose added.

ICC Associate Member Chair Gurumurthy Palani also welcomed Shah's reappointment, stressing the need to create meaningful opportunities for Associate Members through access to international competitions, development pathways and investment.

“The continued growth of cricket as a truly global sport depends on creating meaningful opportunities for Members at every stage of development. For Associate Members, this means greater access to high-level competition, stronger development pathways and the investment needed to build sustainable cricketing structures," ICC Associate Member Chair Gurumurthy Palani said.