India clinched victory in a nail-biting final of the T20 World Cup 2024 by beating South Africa on June 29 in Barbados. As Rohit Sharma’s men won, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah’s ‘promise’ has come true.

On November 19, 2023, India suffered a heartbreaking loss in the final of the ODI World Cup after remaining unbeaten for 10 matches in the entire tournament. Shah mentioned that while making the promise.

On February 14, Shah inaugurated the renamed Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium in Rajkot as Niranjan Shah Stadium. During the event, the BCCI secretary issued his “first statement" after the ODI World Cup loss.

"Everyone has been waiting for my statement on the World Cup. In 2023, India did not win the World Cup after winning 10 matches straight, but we won hearts," Shah said.

“I want to make a promise that, in 2024, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India will win the T20 World Cup in Barbados," Shah declared.

India kept Shah’s promise and emerged victorious after an all-round performance. Virat Kohli, who could not deliver in the entire tournament, rose up to the occasion and scored 76 off 59 balls.

Axar Patel’s 47 off 31 balls gave India the necessary push when the Men in Blue were 3 wickets down early. Even Shivam Dube, who had been out of form in the tournament, scored a quickfire 27 off 16 balls.

South Africa needed 30 off 30 balls

While India defending 176/7, it looked like South Africa were on the verge of winning their maiden World Cup. With 30 needed off 30 balls, Jasprit Bumrah was given the ball in the 16th over. The magician with the ball gave away just 4 runs.

In the 17th over, Hardik Pandya dismissed Heinrich Klaasen (52 off 27 balls), who looked all set to take the Proteas home. Pandya gave away 4 runs in the over as well.

Bumrah was back again in the 18th over. He castled Marco Jansen with a sensation in-swinger to penetrate through the South African batter’s defence. At the end of this over of 2 runs and 1 wicket, South Africa needed 20 off 12 balls.

Arshdeep Singh bowled a miserly 19th over and gave away just 4 runs. It was Hardik’s turn to defend 16 in the last over, with David Miller still at the crease. Suryakumar Yadav’s stunner at long-on sent Miller back to the pavilion. In the 5th delivery, Hardik claimed Kagiso Rabada, who scooped it to Surya.

India became world champions after 13 years.

