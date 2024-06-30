Jay Shah’s ‘promise’ of India winning T20 World Cup 2024 comes true as Men in Blue secure thriller against South Africa
India won in a nail-biting final of the T20 World Cup 2024 by beating South Africa on June 29 in Barbados. The Men in Blue became world champions after 13 years, fulfilling BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's ‘promise’.
