The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will felicitate Jay Shah at the Special General Meeting on Sunday after the former secretary became the youngest chairman at International Cricket Council (ICC). Shah will be felicitated by the BCCI's state units on the sidelines of the SGM. Shah was elected unopposed last August and took over the post on December 1. Shah replaced Greg Barclay at the ICC.

Notably, Shah will not be a part of the BCCI SGM as he is no longer a part of the Indian board. Son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jay was BCCI secretary since October 2019 and chairman of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021.

Keeping the game in the forefront and expanding it globally, Shah recently met top officials of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics organising committee to discuss the sport's inclusion in the Summer Games.

The sport of cricket will return to the Olympics programmed at Los Angeles Games after 128 years. However, cricket is yet to confirmed as one of the sports at 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

Who will replace Jay Shah at BCCI? Although yet to be made official, Devajit Saikia will replace Shah as the BCCI secretary. Saikia was appointed as the BCCI joint secretary since October 2022 and was appointed its interim secretary since Shah left.

Saikia, who played cricket for Assam, has already filed nomination for the BCCI secretary's post. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh's (CSCS) Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, who is set to take up the BCCI treasurer's post, has also filed the nomination.