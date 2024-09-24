Jay Shah to continue as BCCI secretary? Apex Council meet shuns agenda on successor

  • Though Jay Shah will take over as ICC Chairman on December 1, he will not vacate his current role as BCCI Secretary during the upcoming AGM.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Published24 Sep 2024, 05:02 PM IST
Jay Shah will take charge as the new ICC Chair in December. (AFP)
Jay Shah will take charge as the new ICC Chair in December. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

A month after being announced as the youngest International Cricket Council chairman, the Board of Control for Cricket in India's secretary, Jay Shah, is expected to continue as the BCCI secretary until the end of November, reported Hindustan Times on Tuesday.

According to the schedule, the BCCI Apex Council will meet on 25 September to discuss various issues related to the board's operations. However, the agenda for choosing Jay Shah's successor is not mentioned.

Tomorrow's meeting will be the final apex council meeting before the board's 93rd Annual General Meeting. Though Jay Shah will take over as ICC Chairman on December 1, he will not vacate his current role as BCCI Secretary during the upcoming AGM.

Agenda of BCCI Apex Council meet:

According to the HT, the agenda for the meeting includes eight items, barring the nomination process for a new secretary.

The main agenda includes BCCI's former title sponsor, Byju's, an ed-tech firm based in Bengaluru and co-founded by Byju Raveendran. The firm terminated its sponsorship deal with the BCCI in March 2023. Though payments were made until September 2022, Byju's didn't pay dues from October 2022 to March 2023.

The second agenda item is the inauguration of the state-of-the-art National Cricket Academy on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The NCA has operated at the M Chinnaswamy stadium for over two decades.

The third agenda revolves around approval for the renovation work on the exteriors of the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai and the North East development project.

Shah as ICC Chairman:

Jay Shah was the sole nominee for the chairmanship post in the ICC.

“On August 20, it was announced that current ICC Chair Greg Barclay would not seek a third term and would step down at the conclusion of his tenure in November,” ICC said.

He will be the fifth Indian after the late Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar to be elected for the high-profile job.

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 05:02 PM IST
      Popular in Sports

