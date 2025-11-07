Jay Shah turns messiah for Pratika Rawal! Injured world champion India opener reveals real story behind medal row

Pratika Rawal, who missed the semifinal and the final matches in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, finally revealed that her winner's medal is on its way after former BCCI secretary and current International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah intervened.

Following India's win over South Africa in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the whole Indian team got their respective winner's medal, baring Rawal. According to the ICC rules, since Rawal was officially replaced, she won't be getting the medal.

Rawal joined the celebrations with rest of her teammates and was also a part of the photoshoot but with no medal to show for. The confusion took place when Rawal was pictured with a winner's medal around her neck during Indian team's visit to the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi.

“Jay Shah sir texted our manager that I want to make arrangements and I want to get Pratika a medal. Finally, I do now have my own medal. Amanjot Kaur has her own. I don't know why she wasn't wearing. When the first time I opened it up, I got tears in my eyes,” Rawal told News18.

But the question lies was Rawal wearing her own medal at the PM's residence? No, the left-hander wasn't. In fact, it was one of the support staff's that she was wearing.

"I was going back to my home and Maroof sir (Team India manager) called me and said that “I want to recognise Pratika with a medal. I am asking the ICC if they can send a medal for her”. Since it took some time to reach me, Maroof sir gave one of the support staff's medal in order to consider that as my own," added Rawal.

How did Pratika Rawal got injured? Rawal was one of batting mainstays for India in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Opening the batting with Smriti Mandhana, Rawal played a big part at the top of the order for the Women in Blue, including a century against New Zealand in the group stages.

Rawal suffered an injury while attempting a catch in the match against Bangladesh. It happened in the 21st over of the Bangladesh innings when Sharmin Akter swept Deepti Sharma across the line. With the ground already wet due to rain, Rawal's foot appeared to get stuck in the turf and twisted her ankle as she ran towards her left from the cow corner.

She immediately fell on the ground and was grimacing in pain. Although a stretcher was brought in, Rawal hobbled off the field. She was later replaced by Shafali Verma.