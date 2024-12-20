Jay Shah’s replacement at BCCI: Indian cricket board to elect new secretary on THIS date; check possible candidates

Former secretary Jay Shah's replacement at the BCCI will be elected on January 12 in a Special General Meeting (SGM), according to a report in PTI. Along with the new secretary, a new treasurer will also be elected after Ashish Shelar, a BJP politician, was sworn in as a cabinet minister in the recently-formed Maharashtra government.

Shah, who served at the BCCI for five years from 2019, was elected as the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman. He assumed his office at ICC from December 1, 2024. Notably, Shah became the youngest to chair the International Cricket Council (ICC) at 36 years. He is also the fifth Indian to head the global sports body.

According to the BCCI constitution, any vacant post should filled within 45 days by calling a SGM. "Yes, after the Apex Council Meeting on Thursday, state units were sent a notification about the date of the SGM, which is January 12 at the BCCI headquarters," a state association president told PTI.

The Lodha Committee reforms, which have been accepted by the Supreme Court, state that one person can't hold two positions. Likewise, Shah and Shelar relinquished their positions as required. Assam's Devajit Saikia is currently performing the duties of BCCI's interim secretary, while the treasurer's position is lying vacant.

Anil Patel or Rohan Jaitley - Who will replace Jay Shah? Soon after the new of Shah's appointment as the ICC chairman broke out, the names Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley and Gujarat Cricket Association secretary Anil Patel's names did the rounds. However, a News18 report claimed that Patel is likely to be the dark horse for the position.

Meanwhile, a BCCI document, which is in possession with PTI, stated that the Apex Council is requested to approve the appointment of Mr. Achal Kumar Jyoti, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, as the Electoral Officer to conduct BCCI elections at a Special General Meeting.

